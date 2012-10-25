Android 4.2.2 (Key Lime Pie), Motorola RAZR X und Nexus
Kein Tag ohne neue Gerüchte, weshalb es natürlich auch heute wieder einige neue Dinge zu berichten gibt. In einem Forum ist nun eine Liste veröffentlicht worden, die angeblich so einige Dinge zu Android und Motorola aufdeckt, die teilweise aber doch noch irgendwie zu weit in die Zukunft gegriffen sind. Unter anderem zeigt diese Liste zwei neue Geräte von Motorola, ein Nexus und ein RAZR X. Beide Geräte sind bis dato unbekannt, so wie auch die angebliche Android-Version, die damit verteilt werden soll.
Angeblich werden diese beiden Geräte nämlich mit Android 4.2.2 verschifft, weshalb es aber auch schon Infos geben soll, wann diese bislang sich noch in weiter Ferne befindliche Android-Version auf bestehende Geräte ausgerollt werden soll.
Motorola Mobility Android Engineering
Below are the authorizations an unauthorized/pending of Motorola phones to receive android 4.2.2 (code name) Key Lime Pie
- Droid RAZR X: Authorized Reason: Being shipped with 4.2.2
- Motorola Nexus: Authorized Reason: Being shipped with 4.2.2
- Droid RAZR i: Authorized Reason: Pushing 4.2.2 out between Q3 and Q4 2013
- Droid RAZR HD/MAXX: Authorized Reason: Pushing out 4.2.2 between Q3 and Q4 2013
- Droid RAZR M: Authorized Reason: pushing out 4.2.2 between early Q3 and Q4 2013
- Droid RAZR MAXX: Authorized/Subject to change Reason: Support time frame may not support 4.2.2 estimated push date late Q2 2013
- Droid 4: Authorized/Subject to change Reason: Support time frame may not support 4.2.2 estimated push date early Q3 2013
- Droid RAZR: Pending Authorization Reason: Support time frame may not support 4.2.2 estimated push date mid Q2 2013
- Droid Bionic Pending Authorization Reason: Support time frame may not support 4.2.2 estimated push date mid Q2 2013
The above documents have be reviewed and authorized/Pending authorization and are subject to change by VP product Management.
Key Lime Pie soll die nächste Version laut dem Dokument heißen, was demzufolge dann schon am kommenden Montag bekannt gegeben werden müsste, denn bei einer weiteren Unterversion wie 4.2.2 wird man nicht plötzlich den Namen ändern. Denkbar wäre also, dass 4.2 nicht mehr Jelly Bean heißt, bisherige Hinweise sprechen aber weiterhin für Jelly Bean. Des Weiteren spricht man sowieso schon von Android 4.2.2, aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach kommt aber erstmal 4.2 am Montag, viel weiter als 4.2.1 dürfte man noch nicht genauer geplant haben. (via, quelle)
Klingt alles irgendwie komisch, auch wenn die Infos angeblich von einem Motorola-Mitarbeiter stammen. Warten wir den kommenden Montag ab, dann erfahren wir, welche Android-Version unter welchem Namen kommen wird.
