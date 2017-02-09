Suchen

Besitzer des Shield Tablet K1 von Nvidia können sich in diesen Tagen über ein großes Firmware-Update freuen, das anderthalbe Jahre alte Tablet erhält das Software Upgrade 5.0 und damit Android 7 Nougat. Da können sich die ein oder anderen Hersteller mal eine Scheibe von abschneiden, das 2015 präsentierte Shield Tablet K1 erhält nicht nur die neuste Android-Version mit diesem Update, sondern auch die Unterstützung für den brandneuen Shield-Controller.

Das finde ich doch mal gut, dass dieses schon ältere Gerät noch mit neuem Zubehör kompatibel wird. Ansonsten bewirbt Nvidia hauptsächlich die neuen Funktionen, welche das Tablet durch Android 7 Nougat erhält. Dazu gehört der Split-Screen, ein verbesserter Doze-Modus und noch einiges mehr.

Folgend der komplette Changelog von Nvidia:

New Multitasking Features

  • Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes
  • Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app
 SHIELD (2017) Controller
  • Updates to SHIELD controller support
SHIELD Rewards Program
  • Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners
Improved Notifications
  • Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience
  • Reply to messages directly from within the notification*
  • Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app
Improved Power Consumption
  • Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around
 Emoji
  • Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis
 Usability Improvements
  • Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace
  • Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit”
  • The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen
  • Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability
  • The “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top right
 System wide improvements including
  • New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps
  • New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates
  • Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016

[via Phandroid]

congstar prepaid