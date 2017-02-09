Besitzer des Shield Tablet K1 von Nvidia können sich in diesen Tagen über ein großes Firmware-Update freuen, das anderthalbe Jahre alte Tablet erhält das Software Upgrade 5.0 und damit Android 7 Nougat. Da können sich die ein oder anderen Hersteller mal eine Scheibe von abschneiden, das 2015 präsentierte Shield Tablet K1 erhält nicht nur die neuste Android-Version mit diesem Update, sondern auch die Unterstützung für den brandneuen Shield-Controller.
Das finde ich doch mal gut, dass dieses schon ältere Gerät noch mit neuem Zubehör kompatibel wird. Ansonsten bewirbt Nvidia hauptsächlich die neuen Funktionen, welche das Tablet durch Android 7 Nougat erhält. Dazu gehört der Split-Screen, ein verbesserter Doze-Modus und noch einiges mehr.
Folgend der komplette Changelog von Nvidia:
New Multitasking Features
- Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes
- Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened appSHIELD (2017) Controller
- Updates to SHIELD controller supportSHIELD Rewards Program
- Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD ownersImproved Notifications
- Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience
- Reply to messages directly from within the notification*
- Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the appImproved Power Consumption
- Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried aroundEmoji
- Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojisUsability Improvements
- Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace
- Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit”
- The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen
- Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability
- The “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top rightSystem wide improvements including
- New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps
- New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates
- Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016
