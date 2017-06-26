Entwickler spendieren dem Action Launcher ein großes Update, unter anderem fällt die 3 aus dem Namen weg. Es gibt allerdings auch zahlreiche neue Funktionen und andere Verbesserungen, wie man dem Changelog von Chris Lacy entnehmen kann. Ein neues Design bekommt der Action Launcher spendiert, angelehnt an den Look des Pixel Launchers.

Zudem gibt es ein paar neue Funktionen. Unter anderem die Adaptive Icons aus Android O (animierte App-Icons), allerdings auch die App-Shortcuts von Android 7 Nougat. Ebenso gibt es neue Indikatoren direkt an den Icons, um dem Nutzer weitere verfügbare Funktionen anzuzeigen.

Aber das war noch nicht, viele Bugs sind gefixt und viele andere kleine Veränderungen wurden integriert. Version 25.2 gibt es seit dem letzten Wochenende direkt über den Google Play Store, folgend findet ihr noch den kompletten Changelog.

• NEW: Use an animating, Android O-style clock icon for the Google Clock app (requires Lollipop or later). This animating clock is also available as a standalone widget.

• NEW: By default, all new installs of Action Launcher will use Pixel Launcher style All Apps, folders and everything in between.

• NEW: Many Pixel Launcher features that previously required Plus are now free for all users. Furthermore, the app is now far less aggressive in prompting users to upgrade to Plus.

• NEW: Full integration of Pixel Launcher’s UI styling for displaying App Shortcuts (previously known as Quickcuts). App Shortcuts display when long pressing an icon from either the desktop or All Apps list.

• NEW: App Shortcuts can be used in combination with Shutters and Covers.

• NEW: App Shortcuts can be dragged and placed as shortcuts on a home screen.

• NEW: Revamped appearance of the icon indicators for Covers, Shutters and App Shortcuts..

• NEW: Smartsize icon resizing is no longer a beta feature, and is enabled by default for all Plus users.

• NEW: Add animated caret indicator when opening/close Pixel style All Apps.

• NEW: Custom system fonts are correctly applied to labels on the desktop.

• NEW: The horizontal screen margin can be adjusted (via Desktop settings, phones only).

• IMPROVEMENT: Lots of polish to ensure the app’s look and feel mimics that of Pixel Launcher. Notable areas of focus include the padding of All Apps drawer and folder appearance.

• IMPROVEMENT: Optimizations to memory, battery usage and scrolling performance.

• IMPROVEMENT: Order the date and month displays on the date widget is correctly localized.

• IMPROVEMENT: The screen edge shadow no longer displays at the bottom of the screen when using a tinted dock.

• IMPROVEMENT: On first boot, the home screen animates smoothly on screen rather than having shortcuts snap on.

• IMPROVEMENT: Update translations.

• BUG FIX: Remove stutter first time All Apps drawer is opened.

• BUG FIX: Open folders display a shadow.

• BUG FIX: Fix aliasing on the icons of the first 3-4 shortcuts in a folder.

• BUG FIX: Improved support for tall devices like the S8 and G6.

• BUG FIX: Notification panel shortcut works on Galaxy S8.

• BUG FIX: Fix issue where removing the last shortcut from a Home screen page would sometimes also fail to also remove the now empty Home screen.

• BUG FIX: Fix issue where items could appear on the Quickbar multiple times.

• BUG FIX: Improve detection of App Shortcuts on pre-Android 7.1 devices.

• FIX: Misc. stability fixes.