OnePlus 3/3T: Erstes Bugfix-Update für Oreo-Beta ist da
Vor knapp zwei Wochen hat man bei OnePlus die erste Android 8-Beta freigegeben, jetzt gibt es für das OnePlus 3 und 3T das erste Bugfix-Update. Bislang die Nutzung der Beta durchaus ein Risiko, es gab zahlreiche Bugs. Die Firmware war daher wirklich nur für Early Adopter gedacht. Könnte sich jetzt aber ändern, mit der neusten Open Beta 26 bzw. 17 gibt es ein paar Bugfixes, darunter zur Verhinderung von einer unnötigen Aufheizung des Gerätes in manchen Fällen.
Neue Beta bringt Bugfixes mit
Weiterhin gibt es aber noch Problemchen mit diversen Drittanbieter-Apps und die Performance des Fingerabdrucksensors soll sich noch in Grenzen halten. Ein Update dürfte sich aber trotzdem lohnen, das ist mal klar. Ihr findet die neusten Downloads direkt bei OnePlus im Forum.
Weiteres Changelog:
- User Feedback app is back
- You can continue sending bug reports via the app again
- Improved Wifi and Data connectivity
- Please let us know if you see a change in the behavior of your network connections
- Improved the performance of NFC
- Improved stability of Picture in Picture
- Apps that are supported by PiP are less likely to cause a reboot
- Fixed issue of missing voicemail tab in dialer
- Sorry about that..
- Other general bug fixes
- This includes things like the Notification dot issue, ambient display issues, random reboots, available storage calibration, and many other smaller issues.
Falls hier Besitzer des OnePlus 5 reingerutscht sind, eine Beta ist nach wie vor angekündigt aber noch nicht erschienen.