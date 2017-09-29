29. September 2017

Google plant eigenes Headset mit Google Assistant – nächste Woche schon?

Google hat bereits mit dem Quietcomfort 35 der zweiten Generation das erste Headset mit Google Assistant vorgestellt, doch nun soll bald ein eigenes folgen. Eventuell sogar schon nächste Woche, wie David von Androidpolice twittert. Viele Informationen gibt es aber aktuell noch nicht, auch ein Bild fehlt. Immerhin berichtet der Kollege vom Preis und Release. Zum 4. Oktober könnte Google als Zubehör zu den neuen Pixel-Smartphones auch ein Headset vorstellen. 159 Dollar soll es kosten. Verbunden sind beide InEar-Kopfhörer mit einem Kabel, zum Smartphone ist die Verbindung aber via Bluetooth drahtlos. Mehr Details gibt es aktuell nicht, deshalb warten wir einfach mal das Event kommende Woche an.