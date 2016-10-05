In den neuen Pixel-Smartphones von Google steckt auch eine große Packung Exklusivität drin, zumindest verrät das der Changelog zum neuen Android 7.1. Zum Marktstart der neuen Pixel Phones by Google stößt doch so einiges auf, denn Google macht einige Elemente der Software zunächst ziemlich exklusiv, wie auch der inzwischen veröffentlichte Changelog von Android 7.1 zeigt. Die neue Android-Version kommt auf den Pixel-Smartphones ab dem 20. Oktober an den Start, Updates für die Nexus-Serie werden deutlich später kommen.

Wenn überhaupt, dann kommt 2016 noch die erste Dev Preview für die Nexus-Geräte, wohl nicht aber ein finales Update. Dank des schon angesprochenen Changelogs sind zudem die Unterschiede bekannt, die Android 7.1 für die Pixel-Geräte von Android 7.1 für die Nexus-Geräte (und anderen Smartphones*) unterscheiden lässt.

Android Nougat 7.1 Night Light

Touch/display performance improvements

Moves (Fingerprint swipe down gesture – opt-in)

Seamless A/B system updates

Daydream VR mode

Developer features: App shortcuts / shortcut manager APIs Circular app icons support Keyboard image insertion Fingerprint sensor gesture to open/close notification shade Manual storage manager Intent for apps Improved VR thread scheduling Enhanced wallpaper metadata Multi-endpoint call support Support for various MNO requirements PCDMA voice privacy property Source type support for Visual Voicemail Carrier config options for managing video telephony

Manual storage manager – identifies apps and files and apps using storage

Ihr seht, einige interessante Neuerungen sind da am Start, wie die Integration der Daydream-Plattform, die nahtlosen Updates (für Neugeräte), die Gesten für Fingerabdrucksensoren und auch das Night Light (Blaulichtfilter).

Die Liste mit den „Pixel product-specific“-Veränderungen ist sogar noch eine Ecke länger. Support direkt am Gerät und das volle Backup aller Videos und Fotos behält man den Pixel-Kunden vor, wie auch den Pixel Launcher, den Assistent (abgesehen von Allo-Integration), die Kamera-App usw.

Pixel product-specific Pixel Launcher – swipe up for all apps, new Search Box, date/weather header on home

Google Assistant

Unlimited original quality photo/video backup to Google Photos

Smart Storage – when storage is full, automatically removes old backed up photos/videos

Phone/Chat support (new support tab in settings), screen-share functionality

Quick switch adapter for wired setup from Android or iPhone

Pixel Camera: Electronic Image Stabilization (“video stabilization”) 2.0 Pro Features White Balance Presets Exposure Compensation AE/AF Locking Viewfinder grid modes HW-accelerated (on Qualcomm Hexagon coprocessor) HDR+ image processing Smartburst

Sensor Hub processor with tightly integrated sensors (accel, gyro, mag) + connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cell, GPS)

Cosmetic Solid navbar icons with home affordance for Assistant SysUI accent color theming Wallpaper picker with new wallpapers and sounds New setup look and feel Dynamic calendar date icon



Was ich davon halte, wie die exklusiv die Pixel-Geräte gemacht werden, habe ich in diesem Artikel lang und breit erklärt.